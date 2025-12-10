Servant shooting case: Mosa Maneka acquitted after ‘compromise’

SAHIWAL: Pakpattan Senior Civil Judge Masood Ahmed Faridi on Tuesday acquitted Mosa Maneka, the younger son of Khawar Maneka and Bushra Bibi, in the servant shooting case registered with Saddar police station under Section 324 of the Pakistan Penal Code on July 17, 2025.

Mosa Maneka had been booked as the sole accused after allegedly firing on his 18-year-old house servant, Ali Bahadur, in a fit of anger when the latter removed bedsheets from his room without permission. The incident reportedly took place inside the Mosa’s bedroom located at Pir Ghana, Pakpaattn.

The same judge had earlier issued arrest warrants for Mosa Maneka on Nov 15 due to his continuous absence from court proceedings. The acquittal was granted on the basis of written statements submitted by the victim, Ali Bahadur, and his father (complainant) Manzoor Ahmed.

In the presence of the accused, the judge, and both counsel, Muhammad Afzal Javed representing the victim’s family and Mian Inam Watto representing the accused, the complainant party confirmed that a compromise had been reached. They stated they had no objection to Mosa Maneka’s acquittal.

In their separate written statements, the victim and his father declared: “Some unknown person fired the shot that injured Ali Bahadur in the left leg near the knee. The accused, Mosa Maneka, neither fired the shot nor caused injury to my son.”

The judge, citing these statements, remarked: “The victim party has written that Mosa Maneka is not their accused, and that an unknown person caused the firearm injury to Ali Bahadur. Hence, it is sufficient that a valid compromise has been reached between the two parties, and Mosa Maneka is acquitted on this basis.”

Mosa was already on bail.

Four months back, Mosa, in a fit of rage, allegedly fired a 30-bore pistol at Ali, hitting him in the left knee. Witnesses claimed that he then threatened other household servants with similar consequences if they attempted to help the injured. Police were called, and DPO Javed Iqbal Chadhar arrived at the scene with a Saddar police team. Mosa was taken into custody, and the weapon was recovered.

Ali Bahadur, a resident of Chak Alam Mehteka, Pakpattan, had been employed at the Maneka residence for two years. Following the shooting, he was shifted to Pakpattan District Headquarters Hospital by Rescue 1122. A case was registered against Mosa on the complaint of Ali’s father.

Separately, Mosa is also a key suspect in a Rs113.1 million corruption case alongside his father Khawar Maneka and brother Ibrahim Maneka. Ibrahim has been declared an absconder after reportedly fleeing to Spain.

The corruption case has been under investigation at the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) regional office, Sahiwal, for the past two years. The Maneka trio, along with Excise Inspector Allah Nawaz, Patwari Muhammad Ashraf, and Auqaf Manager Shafqat, were named in a reference filed by the then Okara deputy commissioner on Aug 23, 2023.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025