Country being run on ‘colonial lines’: JI emir

LAHORE: Jamaat-i-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Tuesday said a privileged elite and bureaucracy controlling national resources continue to run the country on ‘colonial lines’, stating that while Pakistan is constitutionally an Islamic state, in practice it still operates under a British-era system.

Addressing teachers and students during his visit to Jamia Ashrafia here, he urged religious scholars, teachers and students of seminaries to promote Islam’s comprehensive worldview and work towards uniting the Ummah, terming it their foremost responsibility.

He said the capitalist system imposed by the West has devastated economies, politics, and moral values across the world, while the Muslim world has been deliberately divided, leaving the Ummah fragmented.

Referring to global injustices, he said Palestinians have faced oppression for over a century, while Kashmiris continue to suffer atrocities, yet global imperial powers and their allies remain silent spectators.

The JI chief noted that the world’s population now exceeds eight billion, and due to the western-imposed system, around 80 per cent of humanity is deprived of basic necessities. In such circumstances, he emphasised, religious scholars and students of seminaries bear the responsibility of conveying Islam’s eternal message and presenting it as the only viable alternative system capable of resolving humanity’s problems.

“Islam is not merely a collection of rituals and moral teachings but provides complete guidance in every sphere of life,” he said, adding that the Islamic system is not limited to Muslims alone but offers welfare and justice for all of humanity. He further stated that when a believer establishes a true relationship with Allah, fear of institutions or individuals vanishes, and the struggle remains focused solely on establishing Allah’s system.

During the visit, Hafiz Naeem also called on religious scholar Maulana Fazlur Rahim, paid tribute to his religious and national services, and prayed for his swift recovery.

He said JI shares a natural and historical bond with Jamia Ashrafia, recalling that Jamaat founder Syed Abul Ala Maududi regularly offered prayers there, while former emirs of the party also maintained close ties with the institution over the years.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025