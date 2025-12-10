WAF for national introspection in light of UN report on femicide

LAHORE: The Women’s Action Forum (WAF) has expressed deep concern over the newly-released UN global report on femicide and demanded an urgent national introspection.

In a press statement on Tuesday, it said that reflecting on the status of Pakistani women today, the 1973 Constitution, unanimously adopted 52 years ago, enshrined gender equality, affirmative action, democracy, justice, rule of law and fundamental human rights. Yet, the forum noted that these commitments had not translated into realities for women.

WAF reiterated that it had never accepted military dictatorships or any unjust, discriminatory or undemocratic constitutional amendments imposed since the mid-1970s – and it “never will.” As Pakistan approaches important global milestones – 50 years since participating in the first UN World Conference on Women (Mexico, 1975), 30 years since the Beijing Conference (1995), and nearly 30 years since ratifying CEDAW (1996) – WAF questioned whether the state acted in good faith.

Were these commitments made with bona fide intent, or merely to comply with global pressure, secure economic benefits such as GSP+, or follow diplomatic convention – without any real intention of implementation or accountability, WAF questioned.

It said that WAF had consistently opposed Pakistan’s reservation on CEDAW and the lack of legislation on key clauses, including the definition of discrimination. With other fundamental human rights also eroding, the forum said that it stands in solidarity with feminist, democratic and progressive movements nationwide.

WAF called for concrete, verifiable and measurable action on constitutional guarantees, ratified international conventions and pledges made at global fora. The forum also sought the inclusion of comprehensive measures for women’s empowerment, political participation and representation, as well as prioritisation of population stabilisation in manifestos of political parties.

It demanded the repeal of all discriminatory and unjust laws, including those stemming from the Hudood Ordinances of 1979. WAF further called for urgent action to address poverty, especially the feminisation of poverty -- currently at a 3:1 ratio – women’s underemployment in the formal sector, and the exploitation of unregistered workers in agriculture, domestic labour and home-based industries.

The forum pressed for the implementation of the Right to Education for all children up to age 16, with attention to the 26 million out-of-school children, most of them girls, and for curriculum reform that incorporated life skills, respect for women, girls and transpersons, and dignity for all genders, religions and ethnicities. It also called for free, universal primary and reproductive healthcare, with emphasis on rural communities, alongside provision of family planning services.

WAF emphasised the need for gender-focused, community-based climate adaptation financing with transparency and accountability, as well as the adoption of gender-responsive budgeting and the inclusion of women at senior policymaking levels across economic development, education, health-population, environment-climate change and local governance sectors.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025