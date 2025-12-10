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Judge lodges theft case of two apples

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 10, 2025
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LAHORE: An additional sessions judge (ASJ) posted in Lahore has lodged a theft case of two apples and a hand-wash bottle.

In the complaint, he lodged with Islampura police station through his reader Habibur Rehman, ASJ Noor Mohammad Bismal alleged that two apples and a hand-wash bottle worth Rs1,000 were stolen from his chamber.

Habibur Rehman told the police that the ASJ directed him to visit the police station for the registration of a theft case against unknown thieves.

The police said an FIR has been registered under Section 380 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025

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