Punjab urged to focus on data for HIV prevention

LAHORE: Leading medical experts have urged the Punjab government to focus on gathering accurate information, data and to promote factual knowledge about HIV/AIDS to counter the rising number of cases.

They highlighted the leading factors behind HIV/AIDS cases, including practices by the quacks at an awareness seminar organised by the Department of Community Medicine at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) in connection with “World AIDS Day” on Tuesday.

They said that it was high time to break the ‘decades-old silence’ surrounding the wide-spread of the disease.FJMU Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority Administrator Prof Aamer Zaman Khan and Dr Abdul Majid from The Royal Australasian College of Family Medicine joined the event as guests of honours.

Representing the Punjab AIDS Control Programme, Dr Qurat-ul-Ain delivered a detailed briefing as a guest speaker on the current HIV/AIDS situation in Pakistan, particularly in Punjab. Through a video message, Dr Fizza Gilani emphasised the importance of HIV prevention, while Dr Saima Abbas participated as a technical expert and addressed the audience.

Prof Gondal highlighted the importance of timely diagnosis, safe practices, and dispelling misconceptions about the disease. He stressed that breaking the silence surrounding HIV was essential to ensure timely treatment and adequate social support for patients. Warning against quack practitioners, he said that ignorance and substandard treatment often worsened the illness. He announced that the FJMU would launch a PhD nursing programme at its Department of Infectious Diseases in 2026, while the Department of Family Medicine would also be strengthened.

Dr Majid emphasised the importance of preventive measures in controlling AIDS. He appreciated the collaboration of the CPSP & the FJMU and reaffirmed continued collaboration to promote family medicine in Pakistan. During the ceremony, Dr Fizza Gilani’s new book, “Enhancing HIV Care Capacity in Pakistan,” was also launched.

A large number of participants, including Principal Prof Abdul Hameed, Undergraduate Dean Prof Bilquis Shabbir, Prof Taskeen Zahra, professors, faculty members, nurses, and students attended the seminar and actively participated in the question-and-answer session.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025