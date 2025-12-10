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MDs for 22 new Wasas appointed

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 10, 2025
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LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday appointed managing directors (MDs) for the newly-created water and sanitation agencies (Wasas) in 22 districts.

The districts include Layyah, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Lodhran, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Vehari, Kasur, Khushab, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Chakwal, Attock, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Wazirabad, Bahawalnagar, Kot Addu, Talagang and Taunsa.

Talagang Wasa will be run by the Chakwal MD on an additional charge basis, according to a notification issued here on Tuesday.

Earlier, Wasas had been expanded to 14 districts and they started working in September’s last week. These districts included Sialkot and Gujrat, the worst-hit by urban flooding, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Hafizabad, Jhelum, Rahim Yar Khan, Jhang, Okara, Sheikhupura, Murree and Nankana Sahib. “Since WASA’s already existed in the major cities of Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi for a long time, the government’s plan to expand it in all 41 districts has been accomplished,” said an official source.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025

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