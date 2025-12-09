American leftovers

THE final report of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, an official US oversight body that will wrap up its mission next month, offers sobering insights into the disastrous two-decade-long American occupation of Afghanistan. For one, it establishes that over $7bn worth of abandoned US arms and military gear now forms “the core” of the Afghan Taliban security apparatus. As other reports highlight, much of this gear has ended up in the hands of terrorist groups such as the TTP, and has been used in attacks against Pakistan. Moreover, the report says that between $26bn and 29bn were lost to “waste, fraud, and abuse”, indicating the futility of the Afghan nation-building mission.

From Pakistan’s perspective, the fact that terrorists targeting this country have access to advanced gear has long been a major concern. As the UN and foreign media outlets have pointed out, much of the American weaponry has ended up with Al Qaeda, the TTP, ETIM and other terrorist groups, often bought on the black market. In fact, The Washington Post has reported that numerous weapons seized in Pakistan match those the Americans supplied to the previous Afghan forces. The US should have been more responsible, particularly where sensitive military gear is concerned, knowing that this abandoned equipment could endanger the security of Afghanistan’s neighbours. But in the chaos that preceded the fall of Kabul in 2021, it seems these concerns were far from the minds of American officials. The SIGAR report also serves as a fresh warning to the Western impulse to ‘install’ democracy in foreign states. It observes that the US “mission promised to bring stability and democracy to Afghanistan … [but] delivered neither”. Those in Washington planning fresh aggression against Venezuela or other hapless victims should heed the advice of their own colleagues. Democracy, human rights, etc, can only take root through organic processes, and cannot be delivered via imperial military missions costing tens of billions of dollars.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025