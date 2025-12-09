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From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: External threat

News agencies Published December 9, 2025
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ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is presently capable of defending itself against any threat to its independence and territorial integrity, Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs, Mr Aziz Ahmed assured the National Assembly here this evening [Dec 8]. He reiterated the Government’s policy of resolutely continuing to work for … normal and friendly relations with India, but stressed the need of continued development of Pakistan’s defence capabilities also.

Mr. Aziz Ahmed, making a statement … on the reported development of new aircraft ‘Ejeet’ for the Indian Air Force and Indian military preparedness, said that in view of the … normalisation already achieved following the Simla Accord of 1972 the two counties’ future relations need not … be conditioned by the Sub-continent’s past history of tension and conflict. “We should not allow ourselves to become prisoners of that history.”

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Amman,] Saudi Arabia will not remain quiet until the Aqsa Mosque and the Arab lands are liberated from Israeli occupation, King Khaled … told Muslim pilgrims... . He urged the pilgrims to proclaim a holy war to regain Islamic civilisation.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025

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