From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Airways scheme

KARACHI: A detailed scheme for starting a national airways of Pakistan, it is learnt, has been formulated by the Civil Aviation Department. Its financial aspect is at present being studied by the Government which is likely to provide money for it in the 1951-52 budget. The scheme, it is said, envisages amalgamation of the Orient Airways and Pak Air Ltd into an autonomous semi-Government corporation. The Government will hold 51 per cent shares. The corporation, it is stated, will run a daily subsidised service connecting Karachi with Lahore and Dacca.

[Meanwhile, according to news agencies from New York,] Generalissimo Chiang Kai-shek said today [Dec 7] he favoured an invasion of the Chinese mainland by his own Nationalist forces from Formosa “with co-ordinated action from the United Nations naval and air forces”. He was replying to a series of questions ... by a radio commentator, film actor Robert Montgomery. He said that an invasion by his troops would meet a “concerted response” from 1,500,000 guerillas in China and also would rally “any troops now under Communist control”.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025