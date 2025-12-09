WHILE celebrating the promising launch of the e-challan system in Faisalabad, it is important to reflect on the city’s previous comprehensive efforts for traffic reforms. Earlier, a Road Safety, Traffic Management and Engineering Committee had been formed to identify long-term and tech-nically sound solutions for the city’s traffic challenges.

The committee was unique in its composition, bringing together high-level representatives from various sectors. The committee had identified 23 key action points, out of which eight were prioritised for immediate implementation. Except for one case of implementation, all other recommendations remained confined to paper, with little progress ever seen on the ground.

Now that the traffic e-challan system has officially been launched in Faisalabad, it would be most appropriate to reactivate the committee whose members happened to be experienced professionals capable of providing integrated and practical solutions. Had the committee’s recommen-dations been implemented, Faisalabad’s traffic scenario would have been much different today.

It is crucial to reactivate the committee and integrate its recommendations with the newly-launched e-challan system. This combined approach would enhance traffic discipline, and build a stronger trust between citizens and public institutions.

Mian Iftikhar Ahmad

Faisalabad

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025