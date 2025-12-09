Suffering in silence

THE tragic suicide committed recently by a respected police official has shaken the nation, reminding us that success and stability are not measured by rank or wealth, but by mental and emotional wellbeing. True achievement lies in being at peace with oneself and surrounded by supportive people, something often overlooked in our fast-paced and high-pressure society.

The officer’s counsellor had publicly shared that he was battling deep-rooted depression and was a high-risk case. Yet, he continued to serve, carrying the invisible weight of his pain. This reflects the harsh truth of functional depression where individuals appear successful on the surface, but struggle silently within.

In Pakistan, countless professionals fight similar unseen battles. Behind every deadline, promotion, or performance review, there may be someone quietly breaking down.

However, organisational policies rarely acknowledge mental health. Most insti-tutions grant only three days of sick leave, and requests for mental health leave are almost never accepted. This lack of institutional compassion forces many to suffer in silence.

Mental health issues rarely stem from a single cause; they are the result of ongoing emotional, psychological and environmental stressors. Despite this, Pakistan lacks a proper psychological screening and support system. Research suggests that 35 per cent of Pakistanis suffer from depression. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates nearly 19,331 suicide deaths annually in Pakistan, a figure that exposes the scale of the crisis.

The stigma surrounding mental illness makes the situation worse. In our society, seeking therapy or visiting a psychologist is often met with ridicule, dismissing a genuine struggle as a joke. It is time to rethink how we treat mental health, both socially and institutionally. Workplaces, especially in high-stress fields like law-enforcement and public service, must introduce mandatory counselling, awareness programmes and psychological evaluations.

Prioritising mental wellbeing is not a luxury, it is a necessity for a functioning and humane society. We must remember that the strongest minds need support, too. And, asking for help is not weakness, it is the first step towards healing and survival.

Ayesha Saleem

Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025