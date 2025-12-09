E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Slow death of merit

From the Newspaper Published December 9, 2025
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THIS is with reference to the letter ‘Merit ignored’ (Nov 9), highlighting the un-fortunate disregard for merit at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU). If such practices can occur at one of the country’s most prestigious institutions, located in the federal capital, one shudders to imagine the state of affairs at other public-sector universities across Pakistan.

Since the devolution of higher education to the provinces, the shift of authority from the office of the provincial governor to that of the chief minister in Sindh has opened the door to increasing political interference in university affairs. Political appointments of vice-chancellors, blatant conflicts of interest in search committees, compromised syndicates, and selection boards influenced by vice-chancellors themselves have all but destroyed the very notion of merit in the province.

As a result, the intake in higher education institutions has sharply declined, and the quality of graduates has deterio-rated alarmingly, leading to widespread unemployment, frustration and a loss of confidence in the system.

It is time the authorities took a serious notice of this alarming decay. A fair and independent probe into the recently held selection boards of provincial institutions of higher education would reveal the extent to which favouritism has replaced merit. Such an exercise could well serve as an eye-opener, and perhaps a first step towards restoring the integrity and public trust in the larger domain of higher education.

Dr Nayyar Hussain Mirjat
Jamshoro

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025

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