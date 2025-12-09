Dumper runs over, kills biker

KARACHI: A garbage-carrying dumper truck of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) ran over and killed a motorbike rider at Nagan Chowrangi on Monday, police said.

New Karachi SHO Mohammed Saud told Dawn that the man, identified as Hameedur Rehman, was riding his two-wheeler when the truck (GS-TC 9593) hit and crushed him to death under the Nagan Chowrangi flyover.

The incident angered residents. They caught the driver, Allah Rakha, and beat him before the police arrived, after which he was taken into custody, the SHO added.

The officer said there was no CCTV footage available at the spot. However, witnesses told the police that the accident occurred because the victim was allegedly riding on the wrong side of the road.

The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025