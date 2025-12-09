PA urges parties to keep armed forces ‘out of partisan politics’

KARACHI: Amid silence and indifference from members of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf–backed (PTI) Sunni Ittehad Council and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), the Sindh Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a strong-worded resolution condemning recent remarks against the military leadership by PTI leaders and the party founder’s family.

While Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Zia Lanjar and Opposition Leader Ali Khurshidi strongly condemned PTI leaders for their anti-army remarks, JI’s sole member in the provincial assembly Muhammad Farooq, along with the PTI members, remained indifferent—neither speaking on the resolution nor opposing it during the vote.

The resolution, tabled jointly by the law and parliamentary affairs minister and the opposition leader, condemned statements targeting the military leadership, “particularly while Pakistan is simultaneously facing hostilities on both borders and the internal threat of terrorism.”

“Political forces must ensure their politics remain within the domain of politics and do not undermine national security,” the resolution said and demanded that all political forces keep the armed forces out of partisan politics.

Amid PTI, JI silence, house unanimously condemns all forces ‘within and outside the country’ that seek to undermine state of Pakistan

“This House calls on the Federal Government to take all necessary steps to ensure national security and to deploy all tools at its disposal to harness political stability to uphold the sovereignty, unity, and security of the State.

“The House reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the Constitution, preserving national unity, and supporting lawful efforts to maintain peace, order, and the security of Pakistan.

“This House condemns all forces within and outside the country that seek to undermine the state of Pakistan. Reiterates support for our armed forces in their fight against terrorism and hostilities at our borders,” the resolution concluded.

Speaking on the resolution, the law minister strongly criticised the PTI leadership and the party founder’s family for their anti-military statements, saying it was “a matter of profound shame” for a political leader’s family to spread misinformation on Indian television channels. “It is a deeply sorrowful and shameful act,” he added.

He said the service and sacrifices of the Pakistan Army in defending the nation were a source of pride for all citizens. “The armed forces also play a significant role in enhancing Pakistan’s image on the world stage,” he said.

The law and parliamentary affairs minister added that the burden of every crisis was often placed on the security forces and urged political parties to refrain from dragging the army into partisan disputes.

He also spoke about the ongoing challenges on the borders with Afghanistan and India, where Pakistani troops are confronting threats with unwavering courage. “The sacrifices made by the armed forces for the nation are a source of pride, and it is the duty of every patriotic Pakistani to stand beside them and bolster their resolve,” he added.

In his remarks on the resolution, Opposition Leader Khurshidi said that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan fully supported it. He added that the party stood by the armed forces for the sake of the country.

The opposition leader also said that the expertise and professionalism of the Pakistan Army were recognised around the world.

Emphasising the importance of state institutions, he said that politics could only exist if the armed forces existed. “The enemy country benefits from statements made against the Pakistan Army,” he added.

He urged PTI leaders and workers to decide whether they stood with Pakistan or with their party chief. “Any criticism of Pakistan or its army will not be tolerated,” he warned.

Later, the House unanimously passed the resolution.

Bill passed

The house also passed the Sindh Revenue Board (Amendment) Bill into law.

Presenting the bill, the law and parliamentary affairs minister said it was necessary to amend the SRB Act 2010 to harmonise it with similar laws in other provinces and to rationalise various provisions to address ongoing issues.

The law minister also presented the Sindh Domestic Workers Welfare Bill 2025, which was referred to the relevant standing committee for further consideration.

Later, Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed adjourned the House until Tuesday (today).

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025