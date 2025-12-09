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Sindh govt, Sukkur IBA ink pact for paperless governance

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 9, 2025
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KARACHI: In a major milestone toward establishing a fully paperless, technology-driven administrative system, the Sindh government has signed an agreement with Sukkur IBA University to formally launch and implement the Sindh e-Dafter system.

The agreement was signed by Secretary General Administration and Coordination Department Muhammad Ali Khoso, and Sukkur IBA Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh, in the presence of Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Asif Hyder Shah.

Speaking on the occasion, the CS said that the e-Dafter system aims to replace conventional paper-based file movement with a modern, digitally managed workflow.

Through this system, government offices will be able to process and track files in real time, ensuring transparency, accuracy and efficiency in administrative operations.

The initiative incorporates advanced features such as device-bound access control, digital signatures, and secure decentralised document storage.

These measures ensure that files remain protected from loss, unauthorised changes, or misplacement, and that every stage of the file’s movement is fully traceable.

The government officials will be able to manage their tasks more efficiently through integrated dashboards that provide a clear overview of their workload and pending assignments, ultimately supporting faster decision-making and improved governance outcomes.

Under the agreement, Sukkur IBA will offer extensive technical support, system enhancement, and capacity-building services to ensure smooth implementation.

The university will assist in training government officers, upgrading system features and strengthening cybersecurity measures to ensure that the e-Dafter system remains reliable and fully adapted to departmental needs.

This collaboration reinforces the government’s commitment to integrating academic expertise and modern technological practices into its administrative reforms.

The transition to digital file processing also carries environmental benefits.

By reducing reliance on physical documents, the government will minimise paper consumption and associated expenses, contributing to environmentally responsible administration and enabling resources to be allocated more effectively.

The initiative represents a strategic step toward building a system that is not only efficient but also sustainable in the long term.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025

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