Exhibition at Haveli Museum showcases textiles of KP

A visitor admires textiles displayed at the exhibition.—Fahim Siddiqi / White Star

KARACHI: There is a new exhibition of textiles from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), which opened at the Haveli Museum of Textiles on Monday.

The exhibition, named Falak Sayr, which, according to Nasreen Askari, the curator and organiser of the exhibition, means: “Talking to the clouds because Khyber is up north,” is the first of its kind in Pakistan, as no one had until now paid attention to the textiles of that part of the country.

Nasreen has been collecting the artefacts that are now displayed in the exhibition for some 50 years.

“Planning this exhibition was not easy,” she told Dawn. “Textiles of Khyber are a difficult subject, as there are so many regions in the province, which are very different from each other. And so their texture and designs too vary,” she pointed out.

The exhibition is surely a mixed plate. There are cushions and pillows from Hazara with amazing embroidery, and there is jewellery made of different alloys, which looks silver but is not. “It is referred to as ‘gilt’ and pronounced ‘gilit’,” Nasreen explained.

Falak Sayr features embroidered cushions, traditional jewellery, shawls and garments from across province

“It is made of a copper, nickel and zinc mix with red, green and blue glass for people who could not afford real gold or silver jewellery,” she said.

There are shawls from Waziristan, Charsadda, Swat, women’s dresses from Swat Kohistan and Kohat.

A basket from Swat there turned out to be a backpack. There are elaborate headgear embellished with beads, buttons and seashells, and coats and jackets with exquisite embroidery, mirrors and beads.

A pretty wall hanging from the mid-20th century turned out to be a wedding gift of a floor spread or dastarkhwan.

All the exhibits mentioned not just the regions they belonged to, but also the time in history when they were in trend.

While speaking to Dawn, Manizhe Ali, the exhibition’s co-curator, said that planning the exhibition was a learning process for her.

“Every item here is from Mrs Askari’s personal collection. They are like links to the history and culture of the region. And one link leads to another,” she said.

“The idea of holding such exhibitions at the Haveli, this one and the previous one, which was about the textiles of Sindh, is for people to see, admire and learn about such beautiful textiles and embroidery which they have never seen or experienced before,” she said.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025