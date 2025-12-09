Honour killing

SUKKUR: A young man was shot dead in Sohrab Jakhrani village in Jacobabad on Monday.

The victim, Abdul Ra­him Kangho, was accused of having maintained extramarital relations with a woman. Her stepson, Amir Jan Jakhrani, allegedly shot him dead and fled, the area police said.

Officials at the Baqa Muhammad police station transported the body to the Jacobabad Civil Hospital for a postmortem examination and then handed it over to the heirs.

Neither a case was registered nor was the assailant arrested till the filing of the report.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025