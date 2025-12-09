28th Constitutional Amendment aimed at dividing Sindh, claims Awami Tehreek

SUKKUR/LARKANA: A nationalist outfit, Awami Tehreek, has claimed that the proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment is aimed at dividing Sindh.

It warned that the people of Sindh would not tolerate any such move.

Addressing a press conference at the Tangwani Press Club in Kandhkot-Kashmore district on Monday, AT President Vasand Thari and other leaders Noor Ahmed Katiyar, Abdul Qadir Ranto, Noor Nabi Palijo and Advocate Asif Khoso said their party was going to intensify its campaign against ‘anti-Sindh’ moves and projects.

They said they had already started their campaign to cover villages across Sindh in order to sensitise people about the grave threats to Sindh’s lands and identity.

“We are intensifying our struggle against corporate farming, plunder of Sindh’s lands and other resources, including minerals and water,” they added.

They said several decisions were taken at a recent meeting of the party’s central committee in Larkana on Sunday (Dec 7).

They said the committee expressed its serious concern over the proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment which seemed to be aimed at dividing Sindh. Besides, the committee deplored corporate farming, occupation of Sindh’s lands, exploitation of mineral and water resources, tribal terrorism, dacoits’ rule in upper Sindh, honour killings, domestic violence and worsening security situation in the country.

The leaders also condemned Sunday’s police action in Karachi against participants of the Sindhi Culture Day rally. Police used brute force, arrested children, and invoked Section 144 to suppress the event, they condemned. They argued that the Section 144 was never invoked when rallies were organised by the ruling PPP.

Describing moves to separate Karachi from Sindh as the agenda of Indian intelligence agency, RAW, they alleged that agents of the agency were working on it. “Sindh is our historical homeland; we will not allow its division,” they declared.

They recalled that the Sindh Assembly had endorsed Jinnah’s vision of provincial autonomy but subsequent governments undermined provincial rights.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025