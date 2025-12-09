PA terms CDF posting landmark development in military history

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution praising the appointment of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir as Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), terming it a landmark development in the country’s military history and a source of enhanced national prestige at the international level.

The resolution paid rich tribute to the leadership of the Chief of Defence Forces, stating that his appointment has opened a “new and golden chapter” in defence history. It said the decision has unnerved hostile forces, including India, and reflects the national resolve to make Pakistan’s borders more secure and impregnable.

The House expressed full confidence in the Field Marshal’s leadership and extended best wishes for a successful tenure, praying for continued achievements under his command, it said. According to the text, the appointment is a major milestone for Pakistan’s defence system, underscoring unity between national security institutions and the civilian government.

The resolution also appreciated the Pakistan Army’s role in ensuring national security and contributing to economic stability, noting that defence strength and internal peace are the foundations of economic and social development.

On the onset of the sitting, opposition members entered the House raising slogans and carrying placards.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan barred members from chanting slogans or displaying placards inside the House.

During the question hour, queries related to the Board of Revenue were taken up. Parliamentary Secretary Shoaib Bhatti responded to the queries.

The speaker directed officials to provide detailed information regarding Punjab’s “mauzaat” (revenue villages), land under acquisition, and reasons for stalled cases, instructing that complete details be obtained from the Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) and presented to the House.

A heated exchange followed after MPA Iftikhar Chhachhar accused the department of providing incorrect information, claiming that a mauza with 360 houses was reported as having only 50.

Calling the reply false, he said the department had rejected a request to assign a separate name to the locality. The parliamentary secretary maintained that a survey had found a smaller population.

The speaker expressed displeasure, questioning why local residents should be denied the right to name their settlement and remarking that all decisions should not be made in Lahore alone. Opposition members Ejaz Shafi and Imtiaz Sheikh staged a walkout when Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Channar took the chair.

Imtiaz Sheikh objected to past suspensions over pointing out a lack of quorum. Channar responded sharply, defending his decisions and criticising the opposition’s conduct. PTI leader Mian Riaz Qureshi accused the government of pushing a political party “against the wall” and warning that history should guide present actions.

He said popular leaders had repeatedly been labelled security threats in the past, asserting that his party had never promoted violence and had repeatedly called for a judicial commission into the May 9 incidents.

He also alleged political victimisation, misuse of the Exit Control List, and unjustified police actions against party members.

Treasury members interrupted the speech, prompting the speaker to restore order.

Qureshi urged separating politics from the army, arguing that poor governance was unfairly reflecting on the armed forces.

Information Minister Azma Bukhari criticised the opposition, alleging attempts to drag the military into politics and accusing PTI supporters of running malicious campaigns, including on social media.

She said such narratives were being picked up by Indian media and warned against undermining national institutions.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025