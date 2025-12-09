Lums energy transition summit ends

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr Musadiq Malik said the energy transition must reduce financial pressure on developing countries.

He was addressing the second Asia Energy Transition Summit 2025 concluded at Lums on Sunday.

He said that falling storage costs and battery use could address renewable-energy variability and support the transition.

The two-day summit was organised by the Lums Energy Institute (LEI), the Alliance for Climate Justice and Clean Energy and the Pakistan Renewable Energy Coalition.

The event brought together federal ministers, parliamentarians, civil servants, researchers, energy practitioners and representatives from South and Southeast Asian countries.

Discussions focused on financing needs for energy transition, climate mitigation and adaptation, barriers to renewable-energy trade, distributed and utility-scale deployment, grid flexibility, and governance issues linked to transition planning.

Nafeesa Shah, co-convener of the Parliamentary Forum on Energy & Economy, said parliamentarians and policymakers remain a missing link in energy transition and climate diplomacy and called for stronger cooperation at regional and global levels.

Dr Fiaz Ahmad Chaudhry, chairman of the National Grid Company of Pakistan and senior adviser at LEI, said the summit gathered individuals and institutions working on transition pathways that align technical and financial requirements with national priorities.

Lums Provost Dr Tariq Jadoon said they would continue to support research-based energy policy. The organisers said discussions held at the summit would guide future work on aligning development and energy-transition agendas in the region.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025