UoG students show culinary skills

GUJRAT: The Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat gave the look of a marketplace on Thursday as the Journalism Streak Society of the Centre for Media & Communication Studies welcomed winter with cheer, colour and creativity.

The Omar Al Khayyam Block was transformed into a lively corridor of flavours and fellowship.

Each stall became a miniature workshop of innovation, where students tested their skills in presentation, marketing, and customer engagement.

From steaming traditional snacks to timeless family recipes, the offerings were not only a feast for the senses but also a reminder of how culinary heritage can be imagined as opportunity.

one-dish violation: The local administration of Gujrat and Wazirabad districts of the region have launched a crackdown against violation of one-dish and time schedule as hefty fines have also been imposed on the management of banquet halls and marquees during the drive.

Gujrat AC Abdul Qadeer Zarkoon inspected different marquees and marriage halls during which he found violations in five marquees along the old GT Road and bypass.

The AC imposed a fine of Rs100,000 to Rs200,000 each on the management of Nisar Maqruee, Prince marquee, Luxurioum marquee, King’s marquee and Village marquee.

Similarly, Sara-i-Alamgir AC Farooq Azam also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 each on the management for committing violation of the one-dish law.

Wazirabad AC Jawad imposed a fine of Rs1m each on the management of three marquees near Gakhar Mandi.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025