E-Paper | March 16, 2026

UoG students show culinary skills

Our Correspondent Published December 9, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

GUJRAT: The Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat gave the look of a marketplace on Thursday as the Journalism Streak Society of the Centre for Media & Communication Studies welcomed winter with cheer, colour and creativity.

The Omar Al Khayyam Block was transformed into a lively corridor of flavours and fellowship.

Each stall became a miniature workshop of innovation, where students tested their skills in presentation, marketing, and customer engagement.

From steaming traditional snacks to timeless family recipes, the offerings were not only a feast for the senses but also a reminder of how culinary heritage can be imagined as opportunity.

one-dish violation: The local administration of Gujrat and Wazirabad districts of the region have launched a crackdown against violation of one-dish and time schedule as hefty fines have also been imposed on the management of banquet halls and marquees during the drive.

Gujrat AC Abdul Qadeer Zarkoon inspected different marquees and marriage halls during which he found violations in five marquees along the old GT Road and bypass.

The AC imposed a fine of Rs100,000 to Rs200,000 each on the management of Nisar Maqruee, Prince marquee, Luxurioum marquee, King’s marquee and Village marquee.

Similarly, Sara-i-Alamgir AC Farooq Azam also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 each on the management for committing violation of the one-dish law.

Wazirabad AC Jawad imposed a fine of Rs1m each on the management of three marquees near Gakhar Mandi.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
Updated 16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Battling hate
Updated 15 Mar, 2026

Battling hate

In the current scenario, geopolitical conflict, racial prejudice and religious bigotry all contribute to the threats Muslims face.
TB drugs shortage
15 Mar, 2026

TB drugs shortage

‘CRIMINAL negligence’ is the phrase that jumps to mind when one considers the disturbing consequences of the...
Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Dawn News English
Subscribe