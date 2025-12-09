Emersonians’ AGM meets

MULTAN: The Emersonians Alumni Association held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected cabinet in a well-attended gathering that brought together distinguished alumni, faculty members, and students at the Emerson University Multan here on Monday.

The event, marked by a spirit of pride and nostalgia, highlighted the long-standing legacy of Emerson College — now Emerson University Multan — as one of South Punjab’s oldest educational institutions.

EUM VC, Dr M. Zubair Iqbal graced the ceremony as the chief guest and administered the oath from the newly-elected cabinet.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025