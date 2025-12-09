E-Paper | March 16, 2026

New book traces Pakistani theatre’s history

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 9, 2025
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LAHORE: A new book, titled “Theatre: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow,” offers a clear and engaging exploration of theatre’s journey and its enduring role as a meaningful medium of communication and social expression.

Authored by Dr Adil Aziz, PhD in Communication Studies and currently serving as assistant director at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), the book explores theatre through diverse global perspectives—social, cultural, political, historical, and literary—highlighting its ability to inform, inspire, and engage audiences.

The publication traces theatre’s development from early human expression to classical traditions, the Renaissance, and contemporary worldwide practice. It includes a dedicated section on the subcontinent, documenting the evolution of theatre from ancient roots to pre-partition South Asia, and presenting a structured, chronological account of Pakistani theatre up to 2020.

The book also features insights from leading Pakistani theatre practitioners, educators, and performers, adding depth and context to the narrative and highlighting the art form’s cultural impact.

Reflecting on his work, Dr Aziz shared: “Theatre mirrors society. Through this book, I aimed to connect its global journey with Pakistan’s own vibrant theatrical story in a way that is accessible, meaningful, and relevant for readers”.

“Theatre: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” is an informative and approachable resource for students, artists, educators, media professionals, and anyone interested in understanding theatre’s past, present, and potential future.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025

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