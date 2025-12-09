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Three brothers killed in ‘encounter’

Our Correspondent Published December 9, 2025
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TOBA TEK SINGH: Three brothers were killed in an alleged encounter with Rodala police of Faisalabad the other night.

A police spokesperson said SHO Ahmed Ammar along with the policemen raided Chak 277-RB, Nayeewala, to arrest proclaimed offenders. Seeing the police party, six suspects entered the nearby sugarcane field and opened fire on the police.

The police high-ups sent a contingent of police that surrounded the area. After the firing from both sides stopped, three suspects were found injured while their accomplices had fled the scene.

The injured suspects were identified as Saleem Ghafoor, Akhlaq Ghafoor and Mudassar Ghafoor. They were being taken to hospital for treatment when they succumbed to their injuries.

Police claimed that the three brothers were wanted in dozens of cases of robbery, kidnap and murder.

Meanwhile, the only remaining brother of Gulfam Shah, ringleader of a gang, also died in an alleged encounter with the Crime Control Department at Chak 237-RB Khadian Warraichan of Saddar Police Station, Faisalabad.

According to the police report, when CCD Madina Division Sub-Inspector Ali Ikram Goraya conducted a raid at Chak 237-RB to arrest the proclaimed offenders, they opened fire.

The exchange of fire lasted for half an hour after which the police arrested one of the suspects in a seriously injured condition who later died while being shifted to the hospital. The suspect was identified as Hasnain Shah.

Police claimed that he had a record of 16 cases of murder and attempted murder and robbery and that he was the leader of the Shah gang.

It should be mentioned that Gulfam Shah had six brothers and his five other brothers and he himself had already been killed in encounters. His only remaining brother, Hasnain Shah, was also killed in an encounter on Sunday night.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025

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