Highway division EXEN, SDO removed over manhole death

BAHAWALPUR: The south Punjab communication and works department on Monday removed an executive engineer (EXEN) and a sub-divisional officer (SDO) of the Lodhran highway division from their posts after a seven-year-old boy died after falling into an uncovered manhole on the Kahror Pacca-Lodhran Highway on Saturday.

Sources told Dawn that both officers have been directed to report to the Punjab headquarters in Lahore.

Speaking to this correspondent on Sunday, south Punjab C&W Secretary Aftab Pirzada confirmed that EXEN Muhammad Shafique and SDO Hadiqa Haider had been removed from their positions in Lodhran and ordered to report to Lahore for further departmental action.

The victim, Kamran, fell into the open manhole at Saeed Chowk in Dhanote town and died.

Earlier, on the complaint of Lodhran District Council’s Sub-Engineer/Enforcement Inspector Muhammad Raashid, Dhanote police registered a case under section 322 of the Pakistan Penal Code against road contractor Haji Ahmed of Muzaffargarh and District Council Lodhran’s Senior Sub-Engineer Tariq Mahmood. Both have yet to be arrested.

Following the tragic incident, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also removed Lodhran Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir. Muhammad Ashraf has replaced her as the new deputy commissioner. He assumed charge on Monday and was briefed on municipal services, development projects and local infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the head of the probe committee, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Lodhran Liaqat Ali Gilani, told Dawn via phone that the three-member committee had completed its inquiry and submitted the report.

He said both the contractor and the sub-engineer were found responsible for the child’s death and action against them has been recommended. He added that both had already been booked in the case, and further action will now be taken by the government.

Funds released: The Punjab government after a gap of about 10 years has released held-up funds of over Rs415 million for the completion of the remaining portion of under-construction Bahawalpur city’s Ring Road.

According to an official handout, the Ring Road measuring about 10.5km will be built from Bahawalpur Railway Station to BINO hospital, touching the important sections of Bindra Puli, Deawanwali Puli, Saddar Puli and Kali Puli.

Earlier, Ring Road’s portion from Bindra Puli to Kali Puli was constructed, after which the government withheld its funds with the result that the road construction was stopped.

Now with the release of funds, the remaining portion from Kali Puli to BINO hospital will be constructed, which will serve as an alternative circular road to Bahawalpur Railway Station.

The road is expected to be completed by July.

ACCIDENT: A young boy was hit and killed by a Karachi-bound train at Phattak Murad near Vehari city on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 media coordinator, Tanveer was walking on the track using a hand-free when Al-Fareed Express struck and killed him at Murad railway crossing.

His body was handed over to the family after legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025