BZU’s jurisdictions extended to whole Punjab

SAHIWAL: The jurisdiction of the Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Multan, has been extended from two divisions of Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan to the entire Punjab through a provincial assembly bill.

The jurisdiction extension was done through an amendment to the Bahauddin Zakariya University (Amendment) Act 2025, Dawn learnt from reliable sources.

Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Zubair Iqbal congratulated the students, faculty and staff on the move, stating that this step would prove to be a milestone for the institution’s academic and administrative progress.

The limits of the BZU were earlier restricted only to the Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions.

Due to these restrictions, the university faced administrative difficulties and financial pressure.

The limited scope also affected the university’s access to several projects and resources.

It is important to note the bill to expand the university’s jurisdiction was presented in the Punjab Assembly by Syndicate member and MPA from Multan, Ali Haidar Gilani.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025