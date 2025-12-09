Nine TLP workers remanded for identification parade

SAHIWAL: The anti-terrorism court regional judge remanded nine more district level workers and activists of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for identification parade and judicial custody on Monday.

The workers were sent to Central prison, Sahiwal. The judge directed Farid Town police to produce all suspects before the court on Dec 22.

Reports said Farid Town police registered cases against dozens of workers under section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and different sections including 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997 for staging violent protest rallies at different locations in Sahiwal city on Oct 13, following the call of TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi.

Police sources confirmed that 36 suspects had already been arrested and sent either on judicial remand or for identification parade. On Monday, another nine TLP workers were remanded.

Those sent for identification parade include Muhammad Hasan, Ijazul Haq, Muhammad Nazir, Amir Zaib, Faiz, Ashfaq, Hafiz Noorul Hasan, Umer Saddiq and Tariq Rizwan.

In another case, Dr. Khalid Javed, owner of a fake milk factory, was sent on judicial remand. The judge ordered Malkan Hans police to produce the suspect on Dec 22 again.

Reports said a Punjab Food Authority team raided a fake milk factory on Sept 29, 2019 and recovered thousands of tonnes of unwholesome milk. Dr Khalid fired at the PFA driver and got him critically injured.

Later Malkan Hans police booked the owner under 7-ATA and other section. Dr Khalid was remanded in judicial custody on Monday.

CCD: A suspect was arrested while his two accomplices managed their escape during an ‘encounter’ with Crime Control Department near village 86/6-R on Sunday night.

Reports said a CCD mobile squad was on a routine patrol when they encountered three suspects, who opened fire on the police. The CCD team returned fire, and during the crossfire one of the suspects was critically injured.

Police arrested the injured suspect, Muhammad Irfan Shaikh, a resident of Aurangabad, and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession. His two accomplices Muhammad Aslam Machee and an unidentified suspect fled the scene.

CCD police registered a case against Aslam Machee and the unidentified suspect under sections 353, 324, 186, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of CCD Sub-Inspector Zawar Hussain.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025