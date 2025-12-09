Sargodha university to launch campus in China

SARGODHA: In a ‘historic’ development for Pakistan’s higher education sector, the University of Sargodha has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Hainan Leyin Investment Co Ltd to establish an international campus and an international hospital in Sanya, Hainan Province, China.

According to details, this partnership makes UoS the first Pakistani university to launch a campus in China, marking a significant step forward in strengthening academic, research and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The signing ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas alongside senior officials of Hainan Leyin Investment. The chairman of the company warmly welcomed the UoS delegation and expressed full support for the establishment of both the campus and hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC expressed gratitude for the collaboration, terming it a major milestone in Pakistan–China educational relations.

AIDS DAY: The Department of Sociology & Criminology at the University of Sargodha marked the World AIDS Day by organising an HIV Awareness Seminar aimed at promoting prevention, reducing stigma, and strengthening public understanding of HIV/AIDS.

The seminar featured Dr. Matloobul Hassan, Head of the HIV Center in Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, Sargodha, as the keynote speaker.

In his address, Dr Matloobul Hassan highlighted the current HIV situation in Pakistan and underscored the importance of early testing, safe practices, and dispelling misconceptions associated with the disease.

Meanwhile the Career Development Center (CDC) and Placement Office at the University of Sargodha organised an on-campus recruitment drive during which a leading private bank selected more than 30 talented students for the positions of relationship executive.

POs HELD: Two proclaimed offenders who had been absconding for four years after kidnapping and murdering a young man in Sargodha have been arrested abroad by the Special Operations Cell through Interpol.

According to sources, Hammad Ali Raza was kidnapped and murdered in Bhera, Sargodha, in October 2021. In the murder case registered at Bhera Police Station, two suspects were arrested at the time, while two others fled abroad. Those arrested were later sentenced to death.

The Special Operations Cell has now arrested the two remaining proclaimed offenders - Hassan Jalil and Fakhar Abbas - through Interpol.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan said on the instructions of IG Punjab, coordinated and effective operations are underway to arrest all proclaimed offenders who have escaped overseas.

He added that the Sargodha region police have so far activated red notices for 135 foreign fugitives, with 96 red notices issued and 20 suspects arrested abroad and presented before local courts.

The process of arresting and repatriating additional suspects is underway and more offenders will soon be brought back to Pakistan through Interpol.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025