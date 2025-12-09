CDA gets advanced rescue kits to save lives in water emergencies

ISLAMABAD: A Chinese rescue foundation on Monday gifted special water rescue kits to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to tackle water-related emergencies.

The Chinese Blue Sky Rescue Foundation handed over special water rescue kits to the CDA teams, headed by Member Administration Talat Mahmood, at CDA headquarters.

The Director General of Islamabad Emergency Services, along with officers from relevant formations of the CDA, were also present, according to press release.

It is relevant to note here that Islamabad has been facing urban flooding for the last few years, and this year, due to flooding, several citizens lost their lives.

While several cars and bikes were also drowned, due to flooding in streams/nullahs, including Saidupur and Korang nullahs, and the Soan River.

“These special kits will not only prove helpful in rescue operations during water-related emergencies but will also further strengthen the city’s emergency response capabilities,” it said.

CDA Member Administration Talat Mahmood thanked the team from the Chinese Blue Sky Foundation for their cooperation and said that Pakistan holds the collaboration and support from its brotherly country, China, in high regard.

He said this valuable gift is a significant addition to the safety of the Federal Capital, Islamabad and for better emergency services.

Mr Mahmood further stated that CDA is taking all possible measures to ensure the safety of the citizens of the Federal Capital, Islamabad.

He further added that the modern rescue kits will make our teams more effective in dealing with water emergencies.

The Chinese delegation said that they will continue cooperation under the shared objective of saving human lives. In this regard, specialised training on the use of these kits will also be provided to the relevant CDA staff.

According to the press release, in July of this year, the said foundation had also provided specialised training to CDA staff for dealing with water accidents.

“The foundation had given specialised training on saving lives in fast-flowing water and on boat operations. It had already gifted modern water rescue equipment to the CDA,” it said.

According to CDA, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will also be signed soon between the CDA and the Chinese Blue Sky Rescue Foundation to further promote cooperation.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025