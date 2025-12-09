Kashmir Corner opened at National Assembly library

ISLAMABAD: A Kashmir Corner has been established at the National Assembly Library aimed to provide authentic information on the historical, political, and humanitarian dimensions of the Kashmir issue.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq inaugurated the centre on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated, “Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan,” reaffirming that Pakistan will continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people.

He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to supporting the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir at all national and international forums.

He said, “The stance of the Pakistani nation on the Kashmir issue has always been firm, unified and principled.” The speaker condemned the ongoing Indian atrocities and grave human rights violations in India held Kashmir, adding India’s repressive measures cannot weaken the resolve and courage of the Kashmiri people.

The corner features rare photographs of Kashmiri martyrs, key books on the freedom movement, important documents and research material highlighting the long struggle of the Kashmiri people.

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Rana Mohammad Qasim Noon, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, MNAs and senators and Kashmiri leaders were present on the occasion.

The participants of the ceremony expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir, while the Kashmiri leadership appreciated the National Assembly’s initiative of establishing the Kashmir Corner.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025