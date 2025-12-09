Online services to eliminate corruption: Iesco chief

ISLAMABAD: Corruption is a global challenge which damages the credibility of institutions, economic growth and public trust.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) Engineer Ch. Khalid Mahmood in a message on International Anti-Corruption Day.

“We are promoting online and digital services in all the departments of Iesco with vision to provide quality and timely services to customers and also to eliminate corruption and bribery. We are trying to implement zero-tolerance policy against this menace,” he said.

The Iesco chief said no officer or employee of the company was authorised to receive cash for any official work as all payments were to be made through banks via demand notices only.

He also advised employees to adopt honesty, dedication to duty and professionalism as their guiding principles, emphasising that transparency was the only path to national development and that integrity was the responsibility of all.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025