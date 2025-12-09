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Warrant reissued for ex-AJK PM in diplomatic passport case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 9, 2025
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ISLAMABAD: A judicial magistrate on Monday reissued the arrest warrant for former Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas in the diplomatic passport case, as proceedings once again saw little movement owing to his pending plea for transfer of the case.

Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shahzad Gondal resumed the hearing, but the defence informed the court that Ilyas had already moved an application seeking the transfer of the matter to another forum. Owing to the pendency of that request, the magistrate noted that no substantial progress could be made at this stage.

The court, however, maintained that the arrest warrants earlier issued for Ilyas would remain intact and adjourned further proceedings until December 12.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has booked the former AJK premier for allegedly obtaining a diplomatic passport in violation of rules, a matter that has remained pending for several months due to repeated adjournments.

In a separate development, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka adjourned, without further action, the hearing in the controversial tweet case against lawyers Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha. Both advocates appeared before the court during Monday’s proceedings.

Their counsel informed the judge that a related matter was currently pending before the Islamabad High Court (IHC), where an application concerning the maintainability and scope of the proceedings was yet to be decided. The defence argued that until the IHC clarified its position, the trial court should refrain from taking coercive or substantive steps.

The judge agreed to defer the proceedings and adjourned the case until December 15.

The case concerns allegations that Mazari and Chatha posted a tweet deemed objectionable by the complainant, prompting the initiation of criminal proceedings earlier this year.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025

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