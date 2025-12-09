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PPP workers to protest outside Bilawal House today

Bureau Report Published December 9, 2025
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PESHAWAR: Leaders and workers of Pakistan Peoples Party’s Peshawar city chapter have announced that they will hold a sit-in outside the Bilawal House in Islamabad on Tuesday (today) to air their grievances against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and the party’s provincial leadership.

According to a statement issued on Monday, party workers will leave Peshawar for Islamabad in the morning. The convoy, led by former PPP Peshawar city president Zulfiqar Afghani, will include local leaders and workers. Upon their arrival in the federal capital, the group plans to address a press conference before staging a sit-in outside Bilawal House.

Mr Afghani alleged that the PPP’s provincial president Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha had ‘unlawfully’ dissolved the PPP Peshawar city organisation twice over the past two years. He further claimed that a notification issued a day earlier under the name of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi amounted to exercising the powers of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, which he described as unconstitutional and unacceptable.

He alleged that PPP Peshawar city workers had faced discrimination for the last two years and that the organisation had been weakened by dividing it into groups, causing serious harm to the party’s structure in the city.

Mr Afghani said party workers would hold a peaceful protest to demand their constitutional and organisational rights, and urged the party’s central leadership to take immediate notice of the grievances of PPP Peshawar city workers.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025

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