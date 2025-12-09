Border closure big blow to medicine trade in Landi Kotal

KHYBER: Sales of various types of medicines have registered a considerable decline in Landi Kotal due to closure of the Torkhum border since October 12.

Drug dealers in Landi Kotal bazaar and medicine market adjacent to district headquarters hospital told Dawn that their retail and wholesale sales had dropped by almost 50 percent as they lost all their Afghan clientele due to border closure for the second consecutive month.

They said that apart from regular Afghan patients they were providing medicines to a number of clinic owners, mostly paramedics from Nangrahar province on a whole sale basis with most of these Afghan medical practitioners running their business on credit.

Subhan Khattak, who has long operated medicine shop in Landi Kotal bazaar, said their medicine business had been deeply affected by the border closure as several Afghan patients visited his medicine store daily and he also supplied medicines to the paramedics on a wholesale basis.

“The chain of our Afghan customer has now been completely interrupted, resulting in considerable drop in our sales,” he stated.

Samiullah Khan another drug store dealer informed that the number of hepatitis patients among the Afghan national was very high and a maximum number of these patients used to come to Landi Kotal for treatment.

“Thirty to 40 Afghan patients used to visit my shop for retail medicines,” he said and added that most Afghans would also prefer to conduct their appendicitis, orthopaedic and other minor surgeries at the Landi Kotal hospital for which they purchased medicines from the local market.

He said that apart from a sizeable drop in the Afghan customers, the number of local residents visiting the hospital had dropped since the closure of the border as a considerable number of local labourer, taxi and truck drivers and staff of the custom clearing offices had lost their jobs.

He said that some of the seriously ill local patients were now taking necessary medicine on credit as they had no money for their treatment due to loss of their jobs as the border continued to remain closed.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025