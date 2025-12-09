Chitral, Indonesian varsities to work on joint research projects

CHITRAL: The University of Chitral has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Airlangga, Indonesia, to help strengthen its international academic and research partnerships.

Prof Hazirullah, Vice-Chancellor, University of Chitral, and the vice-rector for research, innovation, and community development at University of Airlangga, signed the MoU.

Under the agreement, both institutions will collaborate on joint research projects, academic publications, and exchange programmes for students and faculty members.

The leadership of both the universities emphasised that the partnership would enhance academic excellence, foster cross-cultural learning, and promote innovation through shared expertise.

The collaboration marks a significant step in expanding the Chitral varsity’s global outreach and creating new opportunities for scholarly growth and international engagement.

HAILED: PML-N MNA Ghazala Anjum has appreciated the ISPR Director General Lt-Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry for his bold stance against a certain political party, which is allegedly making efforts to ‘undermine’ state institutions.

In a statement issued here on Monday, she expressed her dismay over the attitude of the political party, and said instead of standing with the armed forces, it was ‘ridiculing and insulting’ the military leadership and making strange statements to ‘bring down’ the morale of the forces.

Meanwhile, Chitral assistant commissioner Riaz Ahmed has termed the news of the suspension of work on the Chitral-Shandur Road as baseless, saying there was nothing to worry about.

In a press release issued on Monday, he said that the exchange of notices between the construction company and the National Highway Authority was an internal matter, on the basis of which some quarters were spreading misunderstandings about the closure of the project.

He said this was a priority project for Lower Chitral administration, and they were continuously monitoring progress on it.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025