Private contractor hired to instal biometric system at hospitals

PESHAWAR: Health department has hired a private contractor for installation of biometric attendance system at hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in violation of prescribed rules and regulations, according to sources.

On December 1, the additional director-general health services (monitoring and evaluation) issued a notification to all regional directors, district health officers, medical superintendents of Category A, B, C and D hospitals to facilitate inspection visits of a private person, assigned to make the system functional and enroll employees.

“It is to inform you that a person from the office of district health officer (DHO), Charsadda, has been assigned the task of visiting districts for inspection regarding functionalisation of health facilities and ensuring enrolment of all employees working in health facilities and district headquarters hospitals. Fully facilitate and cooperate with the same person during his visits so that the assigned task may be completed in an efficient and timely manner,” said the notification.

The cooperation with the ‘person’ includes provision of all required records, access to health facilities and support from relevant focal persons and administrative staff of the hospital concerned.

Health secretary and DG unaware of the notification issued against rules by additional director general

“A former data operator, who worked at the office of district health officer (DHO) Charsadda with JSI, a global public health organisation, has already sent data about 22 health facilities in Charsadda. He has been assigned the same task in six more districts including Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Malakand, Dir Lower and Swat,” said sources.

The notification said that he would also cover the remaining districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Relevant officials have been instructed to ensure smooth coordination for his inspection visits in the process and ensure its implementation with true zeal and strength in the interest of service delivery and institutional efficiency.

However, health secretary and director-general health services, when contacted, said that they did not know about the notification, which was copied to both of them. Neither additional director-general health services nor Charsadda DHO responded to telephone calls and messages sent by this scribe about the matter.

Officials in health department said that biometric attendance was the top priority of provincial government to ensure presence of staff but the notification was issued without proper authorisation.

They said that assigning a private person the task to do monitoring and check official data was against rules. According to them, the private person has been allowed to install biometric machines without fulfilment of laid down criteria under which proper tenders are issued for selection of a firm in line with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regulatory Authority.

Sources said that there were biomedical departments in all hospitals and workers of those units were trained in managing the machines.

There was no need for health department to nominate a private person for the purpose, they added.

The person, who has been assigned the duty, told Dawn that he had been asked by Charsadda DHO to retrieve biometric data from hospitals which he did and sent the same to the latter.

“Later, I came to know that health department has issued a notification wherein I have been nominated to perform the same task in other districts as well which I refused,” he said. He said that he was trained in data management and wanted to get a job at the DHO office for which he collected data of Charsadda hospitals.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025