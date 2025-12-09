SCCI wants resumption of Peshawar-Karachi flights

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed concern over the suspension of Pakistan International Airlines’ Peshawar-Karachi flight operation and urged the national flag carrier to immediately restore the service.

In a statement issued on Monday, SCCI president Junaid Altaf said PIA had been operating only one weekly flight on the route, which was widely used by the business community and the general public of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, he noted that the airline had halted the service for several months, causing significant inconvenience to passengers.

Mr Altaf said the discontinuation of flights had not only created hardship for traders and travellers but also resulted in substantial revenue losses for the national flag carrier itself.

He added that the decision had caused widespread concern among the province’s business community and residents.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025