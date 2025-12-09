Landi Kotal DRC helps widow get Rs3.5m compensation

KHYBER: A young woman member of Landi Kotal dispute resolution council (DRC) helped to secure Rs3.5 million Diyat money for a widow within a short period of one month.

Sources at DRC told this scribe that a widow from Shinwari tribe approached the council for recovery of the amount, which she was provided as Diyat after the death of her husband in a road accident in Peshawar a few months ago.

They said that the complainant woman accused her young brother-in-law of depriving her of the said amount while also threatening her of dire consequences if she dared to disclose the matter to anybody else.

The case was awarded to Sumia Afridi, a young DRC member, for its speedy resolution alongside registration of a case against the accused.

Ms Afridi, also a master degree holder in political science, told this scribe that she made personal contacts with the aggrieved woman and recorded her grievances in detail.

She said that though the accused did not approach her or pressurise her during the investigation for not pursuing the case. He, however, continued to intimidate his sister-in-law in his bid to force her to withdraw the case and devour the forcibly taken money.

“I found during my investigation that the complainant woman was mentally and physically tortured to stifle her voice and prevent her from approaching either police or any other platform which could provide her justice,” she said.

Ms Afridi said that she continuously encouraged that woman to bravely pursue her case while enrolling her 16-year-old daughter in a vocational training centre for her skill development.

She said that local police and the entire DRC team also extended their full support to her in securing the lost money which proved to be a test case for resolution of female-related disputes and a hope for local women to approach the council for the redressal of their grievances.

Landi Kotal DRC members said that they also managed to resolve some divorce cases along with securing share for some local women in their inheritance.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025