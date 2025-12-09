Updated 15 Mar, 2026 Battling hate In the current scenario, geopolitical conflict, racial prejudice and religious bigotry all contribute to the threats Muslims face.

15 Mar, 2026 TB drugs shortage ‘CRIMINAL negligence’ is the phrase that jumps to mind when one considers the disturbing consequences of the...

Updated 14 Mar, 2026 Chinese diplomacy THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...

14 Mar, 2026 Fragile gains at risk PAKISTAN is confronting an external shock stemming from the US-Israel war on Iran that few of the other affected...

14 Mar, 2026 Kidney disease ON World Kidney Day this past Thursday, the Pakistan Medical Association raised the alarm on Pakistan’s...