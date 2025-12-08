Imagining a future for crypto in Pakistan beyond closed diplomatic channels

08 Dec, 2025
THE decision by at least nine UK universities to suspend or restrict admissions from Pakistan and Bangladesh is a...
Updated 08 Dec, 2025
IN politics, the importance of temperate language, even in criticism, cannot be overstated. Unfortunately, we have...
08 Dec, 2025
THE recent Pakistan Population Summit organised by DawnMedia laid it out plainly: the country cannot keep growing at...
Updated 07 Dec, 2025
THE fragile ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been tested yet again, this time with an exchange of fire...
07 Dec, 2025
FOOD adulteration is a major public health concern in Pakistan — in both remote and major urban centres. A report...
07 Dec, 2025
PAKISTAN’s perfect storm of issues — unemployment, few opportunities and a failing economy — offer a field day...