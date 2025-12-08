Data points

Gen Z losing buying power

Economic worries aren’t putting much of a dent in consumers’ holiday shopping plans, with one glaring exception: Gen Z shoppers. Young adults are tightening their year-end spending budgets and shelling out less for gifts, survey data shows. That is a problem for retailers and brands that look to Gen Z — currently teens to late-20-somethings — to drive shopping trends and boost spending steadily as they earn bigger paychecks. Gen Z shoppers recently said they expected to cut holiday spending by an average of 34pc according to a Deloitte survey of over 4,200 US adults. A separate, PricewaterhouseCoopers survey found that in addition to spending less on gifts, Gen Zers are pulling back on travel, dining out and clothes shopping. Meanwhile, the higher unemployment that recent college graduates face compared with older workers is growing.

(Adapted from “Gen Z Shoppers Aren’t Spending Like Retailers Need Them To,” by Jennifer Williams, published on November 30, 2025, by the Wall Street Journal)

Exodus of Chinese students

Chinese-born brainiacs have long been at the forefront of innovation in America. Yang Chen-Ning, a Nobel-prizewinning physicist who died in October, was one such. But a mixture of pushes (such as the hostility of Donald Trump’s administration to all sorts of newcomers) and pulls (including China’s lavish support for science and tech) mean many are now following the path Yang took later in life: he returned to China in his 80s to teach at Tsinghua University in Beijing. Today, a host of Chinese youngsters are also choosing not to go to America to study at all; a surprising twist given that studying in the West as long been a sort of dream for many Asians. The number of Chinese youngsters studying in America grew six-fold between 2000 and 2019. But since then their numbers have dropped by nearly 30pc. The exodus mayl erode one of America’s biggest advantages in its technological rivalry with China.

(Adapted from “America Is Foolishly Waving Goodbye To Thousands of Chinese Boffins,” published on December 2, 2025, by The Economist)

Rising child deaths

One of the greatest public-health achievements of recent decades has been driving down child mortality around the world. Now, that long-running decline is reversing. The number of deaths of children under five years old is projected to rise this year for the first time in decades, the Gates Foundation, the philanthropy chaired by billionaire Bill Gates that is a major funder of global health and development causes, said in a report recently. About 243,000 more children under five years have died or will die this year than in 2024, according to the projections, which were made by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which measures global-health indicators and is funded in part by the Gates Foundation. The deaths have risen primarily in African countries that have been plagued by conflict, mounting debt interest payments, fragile health systems and recent cuts in foreign health aid, according to Gates and health and development officials.

(Adapted from “For First Time In Decades, Child Deaths Will Rise This Year,” by Betsy McKay and Caroline Kimeu, published on December 4, 2025, by the Wall Street Journal)

AI-generated polls

Pollsters have been burning through their nine lives. first, as caller id spread, people stopped answering their phone calls. Response rates tumbled to single-digit percentages. Then political polarisation and distrust made some Americans less likely to answer surveys. That contributed to a series of embarrassing polling misses in elections where Donald Trump was on the ballot. The internet and smartphones offered some relief, because they allowed polling firms to reach millions of people quickly and cheaply. Now pollsters face yet another test: large language models can answer surveys as a human would, often undetected. The first wave of AI survey-takers may not distort much. Their answers often mimic patterns established by existing polling. But as AI-generated responses make up a growing share of survey data they will increasingly reproduce polling results that were themselves tainted by AI.

(Adapted from “AI Could Turn Opinion Polls Into Gibberish,” published on December 2, 2025, by The Economist)

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, December 8th, 2025