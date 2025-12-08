Lust for money can be life-threatening

THIS is with reference to the report ‘Faisalabad glue factory explosion claims 20 lives’ (Nov 22). Unfortunately, deaths due to boiler blasts have become routine in industrial units in Punjab. Some of the incidents, depending on the scale, get reported in the media, while many others remain unreported.

Such tragic incidents are extremely rare in developed countries. The reason is simple: strict adherence to safety rules, uncompromising respect for human life, and compliance with international manufacturing and operational standards.

Boilers operating at far higher pressures are used on sea-going vessels and in giant industrial units around the world, yet a boiler explosion there is almost unheard of. These boilers are regularly inspected by independent organisations, with no room for corruption or negligence.

In Pakistan, however, the greed for quick profit has led industrialists to purchase substandard machinery. Boiler manufacturing has now become a so-called ‘cottage industry’, where pressure vessels are fabricated without following globally accepted standards.

The Boilers and Pressure Vessels Ordinance 2002 clearly defines standards for construction, inspection, registration and safe operation. If implemented in letter and in spirit, boiler explosions would become virtually impossible. Sadly, laws are made only to be violated. Highly sensitive and critical equipment is being produced like toys, and there are blatant violations, but the authorities prefer not to enforce the law.

Furthermore, due to rising fuel prices and the unavailability of natural gas, many industrial units have shifted to highly unsafe fuel sources, such as wood, which not only increases the risk of explosions, but also destroys our existing forests.

Like most previous incidents, a case has been registered against the factory-owner and supervisor in the current incident, which is likely to be closed quietly. No action will be taken against the boiler manufacturer or the inspector who had certified the boiler. No meaningful compensation will be paid to the families of the deceased workers either. In a country with massive unemployment, the life of a poor labourer is considered expendable. Vacant positions created by death are filled immediately by other desperate job-seekers. Tragically, these workers are not provided any health or safety protection.

A complete restructuring of the boiler inspection department is urgently needed. All manufacturers violating international standards must be heavily fined, their machinery confiscated, and the licences of negligent inspectors cancelled without delay.

Boiler explosions occur due to several factors, including low water level, over-pressure, faulty safety valves, poor maintenance, scale formation, operator error, and defective design or manu-

facturing. To prevent such tragedies, all boiler manufacturing facilities must be audited by independent third-party organisations, preferably internationally recognised ones. Manufacturers must be required to operate under licence from globally recognised boiler manufacturers. The curriculum for boiler engineers’ competence examinations must be revised to meet international standards.

Government boiler inspectors must be re-examined and re-certified by indepen- dent authorities. They must be prohibited from using transport or accepting any kind of hospitality from the factories they inspect.

Any boiler explosion must be investi-gated by an independent body, and the responsible inspector’s licence should be cancelled immediately. The manu-

facturing and use of wood-fired boilers must be completely banned and existing units confiscated. Now is the time for decisive action. Further delay will only result in more innocent lives being lost.

Aamir Aqil

Lahore

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025