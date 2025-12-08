E-Paper | December 08, 2025

Student attendance

From the Newspaper Published December 8, 2025 Updated December 8, 2025 06:37am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

THE recent initiative taken by the Sindh Education Department to introduce a digital system for monitoring students’ attendance is a welcome and progressive move.

For many years, education policies have focused mainly on ensuring teachers’ attendance, while the issue of student absenteeism remained largely ignored. In many institutions across the country, enrolment numbers are high, but actual classroom attendance continues to remain abysmally low, which weakens the already fragile learning process.

To curb student absenteeism as well, the new digital attendance system, which directly addresses this problem, should be expanded to all higher classes and colleges across the province. In its core essence, a classroom full of students encourages effective teaching and meaningful learning.

While we are still at it, the authorities concerned within the provincial Education Department should also take strict steps against the cheating and copying culture by introducing digital verification systems during examinations.

Ensuring transparency and merit at all tiers is essential for restoring the lost public trust in the provincial education system.

Waqar Ali Khushk
Hyderabad

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Student barriers
08 Dec, 2025

Student barriers

THE decision by at least nine UK universities to suspend or restrict admissions from Pakistan and Bangladesh is a...
Civil discourse
Updated 08 Dec, 2025

Civil discourse

IN politics, the importance of temperate language, even in criticism, cannot be overstated. Unfortunately, we have...
Stretched thin
08 Dec, 2025

Stretched thin

THE recent Pakistan Population Summit organised by DawnMedia laid it out plainly: the country cannot keep growing at...
Afghan flare-up
Updated 07 Dec, 2025

Afghan flare-up

THE fragile ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been tested yet again, this time with an exchange of fire...
Neglecting food safety
07 Dec, 2025

Neglecting food safety

FOOD adulteration is a major public health concern in Pakistan — in both remote and major urban centres. A report...
Con jobs
07 Dec, 2025

Con jobs

PAKISTAN’s perfect storm of issues — unemployment, few opportunities and a failing economy — offer a field day...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe