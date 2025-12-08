HARASSMENT IN SCHOOLS: Harassment in co-educational institutions has become a growing concern, affecting the learning environment and emotional wellbeing of students. Incidents like teasing, bullying, inappropriate comments, and misuse of social media create fear and discomfort, especially among female students. Schools and colleges must adopt strict policies, initiate awareness campaigns, and put in place confidential reporting systems. Teachers and school administrators should ensure that complaints are taken with due seriousness. At the same time, students must be educated about respectful behaviour, gender sensitivity, and the consequences of harassment. Parents also need to play their vital role in this regard.

Nabila Naeem

Rawalpindi

UNREGISTERED PASSENGERS: I recently travelled by train from Lahore to Ghotki. To my astonishment, the coach was filled beyond its capacity. Most of the people were travelling from Lahore to Raiwind and Kot Radha Kishan, but none of them had a ticket. Even no ticket-checker bothered to do what he was officially supposed to do. Checking was carried out only after crossing Rahim Yar Khan. Unfortunately, this lack of monitoring explains why Pakistan Railways continues to run in huge losses. When coaches are filled with non-paying passengers, revenue is bound to decline. It is high time the relevant authorities took notice of the issue and ensured that staff members perform their duties responsibly, and those without tickets are barred from travelling.

Manzar Bozdar

Ghotki

UNPLANNED BUILDINGS: The mafia of builders and developers is mercilessly destroying Karachi with total disregard for the air the people breathe, the pavements they we walk on, and the parking spaces they need for their vehicles. The mafia brings down houses to build huge plazas without caring about the resulting strain on resources. The practice must stop. Will someone take notice?

Navaid Husain

Karachi

