Literati, doctors highlight poetry’s healing powers

Kalbe Ali Published December 8, 2025 Updated December 8, 2025 06:37am
ISLAMABAD: Poetry and literature improve emotional health by 50 per cent, and it has become as vital as medicine; Iftikhar Arif, eminent poet, has said that any society that forgets its art, poetry and literature loses its ability to stay healthy.

He was speaking as the chief guest here on Sunday at “Shaam e She’r o Sukhan,” organised by the Jahan-i-Masiha Adbi Forum on the occasion, the 27th thematic calendar of the Jahan-i-Masiha Literary Forum.

Senior poets and writers further warned that Pakistan cannot heal its physical illnesses without first repairing its emotional and cultural life, saying literature must be recognised as a public health tool, not an afterthought.

It was highlighted that global findings have shown that poetry and creative reading improve emotional well-being by nearly 50pc and sharply strengthen character development.

The event brought together doctors, health professionals, academics, artists and families from the twin cities for an evening of reflection and recitation.

Renowned poets, including Iftikhar Arif, Abbas Tabish, Inam-ul-Haq Javed and Abdur Rehman Momin, presented their work along with medical practitioners who said they increasingly see how emotional strain deepens physical illness.

Mr Arif told the audience that poetry cleanses the human spirit and helps people process grief, anxiety and fear at a time when Pakistani families are overwhelmed by chronic disease and social pressures.

“Poetry strengthens the heart and restores clarity. It gives people the breathing room they have lost,” he said.

Research shared at the event showed that regular engagement with literature improves emotional stability, increases empathy all factors known to reduce stress, a major trigger for heart disease.

Physicians said emotional health is no longer a soft issue but a medical requirement in a country where more than 22 million people suffer from depression, almost 40pc live with hypertension, and more than 33 million have diabetes.

CEO of PharmEvo, Syed Jamshed Ahmed, said this was the reason the company has spent more than two decades promoting language, literature and creative expression through the Forum.

He said the Forum’s 27 thematic calendars have explored compassion, character building, inner reflection, resilience and cultural heritage.

It was noted that companies contribute to charity, but very few in Pakistan invest in language, culture and literary development, even though evidence shows that societies that encourage reading and creative learning report better mental health outcomes.

Poet and writer Inamul Haq Javed said Urdu’s script is visually powerful and should be taught with pride, adding that unchecked reliance on digital shortcuts is weakening reading habits among the youth.

Managing Director of PharmEvo, Haroon Qasim, stressed that preventive education and emotional stability must go hand in hand.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025

Kalbe Ali is a senior staff reporter for Dawn based in Islamabad, with nearly 20 years of field reporting experience.

Kalbe Ali

