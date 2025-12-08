Police to replace lockup security system at police stations

RAWALPINDI: Police have decided to replace the outdated locks and keys of every lockup at each police station and police post in the Rawalpindi district. Additionally, it has been decided to count the number of shackles in every police station and police post.

A police lockup, built inside police stations and posts, is a temporary facility used by law enforcement agencies, including police, to detain individuals for short periods.

The newly-posted Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Malik Tariq Mehboob, issued directives to all SHOs and in-charges of police posts to provide details of the locks that need to be replaced with new ones in all police stations and posts.

The SSP Operations also directed SHOs and in-charges of police posts to share pictures of the old and new locks with his office, along with the names of the relevant police stations and posts.

In addition, the SSP Operations instructed the concerned officials to provide certificates detailing the condition of handcuffs lying in police stations, whether they are intact or not.

The muharrar of all police stations will ensure that all guards deployed for security duty at police lockups are wearing bulletproof jackets and equipped with weapons and 120 rounds of ammunition.

Well-equipped police officials wearing bulletproof jackets will also be deployed on the rooftops of police lockups where suspects involved in heinous crimes are housed. SHOs, police post in-charges and night muharrars will ensure rooftop deployment and submit reports.

SHOs have also been directed to remain accompanied by a gunman wearing a bulletproof jacket and carrying weapons in accordance with SOPs while patrolling in police vans in their respective areas.

Police officials equipped with Multicast Distribution Tree (MDT) wireless sets have been directed to keep them switched on round the clock, in addition to the tablets installed in police vehicles.

It may be recalled that Rawalpindi police were equipped with new smart MDT wireless sets with 4G and Artificial Intelligence (AI) support in March this year to enhance communication and control crime.

The new wireless sets replaced older devices, enabling users to make audio and video calls and access public network calling cameras.

Initially, 50 new wireless sets were provided to the police and all senior police officers, including SHOs, have begun using the latest technology.

With the help of the new wireless sets, SHOs can hear emergency calls made to Police Emergency Service 15, which will help them respond promptly to criminal activity.

The SSP Operations has also warned that “death in police custody and escape from police custody will not be tolerated and those responsible will face severe punishment”.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025