Two storeys added to Irsa building without approval

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 8, 2025 Updated December 8, 2025 06:37am
ISLAMABAD: The Indus River System Authority (Irsa) has constructed two additional storeys in its building in Islamabad without getting approval from the CDA, sources said.

The ‘unauthorised’ storeys were built to accommodate a project, which was started last year for the installation of a telemetry system at 27 key points on Indus Basis Irrigation System (IBIS) for real-time water discharge monitoring.

The project worth Rs21.534 billion was awarded in August 2024 with the completion time of June 2026. The sources said originally the project was to be executed in Lahore. However, last year, it was started from Islamabad and two additional storeys were constructed in the building located in Mauve Area of G-10.

The sources said the building was basement-plus two storeys, but two extra storeys were built without getting approval from the CDA. The sources said during the construction and finishing works, the second floor of the building faced some disturbance.

When it was realised that the extra storeys could cause any issue, supporting pillars were being installed for safety purposes.

Currently, the Indus Basin Irrigation Water Management System operates on manual basis.

The project management also hired 23 employees besides procuring 12 luxury vehicles - mostly Vigos and Fortuners - for the staff. Interestingly, Irsa’s senior officers have 1300cc or maximum of 1800cc cars.

Speaking to Dawn, a director of the CDA said as per regulations no extra floor can be constructed without approval from the CDA.

“We will look into the issue and if any violation was committed we will take action,” he said.

When contacted by Dawn and asked about the construction of additional storeys without approval, Irsa spokesperson Khalid Rana declined to comment on the matter.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025

