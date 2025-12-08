E-Paper | December 08, 2025

Three killed in separate road accidents

Published December 8, 2025
TAXILA: Three people were killed while six others injured in three different incidents in Taxila and Attock on Sunday, police and rescue sources said.

Two persons were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding dumper recklessly driven by an unknown driver on G.T. Road.

The victims, identified as Saddam and Salman, were riding on a motorcycle when they were struck by a dumper truck. Later, their bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Taxila for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the body of a 45-year-old man who had been missing from his home since July was recovered in mutilated condition from a well near the village of Garhi Afghanan in the limits of the same police station on Sunday, police and Rescue 1122 sources said.

The sources identified the man as Khalid Khan, a resident of Garhi Afghanan, who had been missing since July. His family had lodged an FIR regarding his mysterious disappearance with the local police.

Moreover, six people were injured when a tractor-trolley overturned near Rangi Stop in Jand on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 Attock, two ambulances were immediately dispatched to the site after the incident was reported.

Rescue personnel provided first aid to the injured at the scene and later transferred all of them to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Jand.

The injured were identified as Altaf Khan, 50, Noman Waqas, 25, Rab Nawaz, 55, Ali Hassan, 12, Baharam Khan, 65, and Owais, 17.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025

