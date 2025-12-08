E-Paper | December 08, 2025

Students forced to study on cold floors at Gujar Khan school

Our Correspondent Published December 8, 2025 Updated December 8, 2025 06:37am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

GUJAR KHAN: Students of Government Girls High School Guliyana, Gujar Khan, are forced to study while squatting on the cold classroom floors due to non-availability of student furniture.

Parents of the girls pointed out that Government Girls High School Guliyana was established decades ago and remains one of the most prominent schools in Gujar Khan tehsil, with a large catchment area.

They added that landowners had generously donated valuable land for the establishment and expansion of the school building to support education of their daughters.

Shehzad Ahmed Qureshi, a native of the village residing abroad, told Dawn that Guliyana has long been a centre of learning, noting that the Boys High School was established in the pre-partition era and that the town was once known as “The Town of School Masters”.

Mr Qureshi regretted that a town with such a legacy of valuing education was now seeing its daughters forced to sit on cold ground in a school campus that also lacked a proper boundary.

Teachers at the school told this reporter that a large number of students frequently suffer from colds and pneumonia due to sitting on freezing floors during the winter spell.

Raja Shaukat Aziz Bhatti, MPA of PML-N, when contacted, said the girls of this school were facing a very awkward situation due to non-availability of benches, desks, chairs and other fixtures.

The MPA also confirmed that the recently donated land for the school was still without a boundary, leaving hundreds of girls in insecure conditions. However, he said he had already brought these issues to the attention of the chief executive officer (CEO) of the District Education Authority Rawalpindi.

According to sources, the headmistress of the school has already reported these issues to the authorities concerned.

The residents have urged Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to take serious notice of the situation and ensure provision of missing facilities to the girls’ school on a priority basis.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Student barriers
08 Dec, 2025

Student barriers

THE decision by at least nine UK universities to suspend or restrict admissions from Pakistan and Bangladesh is a...
Civil discourse
Updated 08 Dec, 2025

Civil discourse

IN politics, the importance of temperate language, even in criticism, cannot be overstated. Unfortunately, we have...
Stretched thin
08 Dec, 2025

Stretched thin

THE recent Pakistan Population Summit organised by DawnMedia laid it out plainly: the country cannot keep growing at...
Afghan flare-up
Updated 07 Dec, 2025

Afghan flare-up

THE fragile ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been tested yet again, this time with an exchange of fire...
Neglecting food safety
07 Dec, 2025

Neglecting food safety

FOOD adulteration is a major public health concern in Pakistan — in both remote and major urban centres. A report...
Con jobs
07 Dec, 2025

Con jobs

PAKISTAN’s perfect storm of issues — unemployment, few opportunities and a failing economy — offer a field day...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe