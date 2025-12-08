E-Paper | December 08, 2025

Punjab faces ‘difficult political narrative’: Punjab Assembly speaker

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 8, 2025 Updated December 8, 2025 09:01am
Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan. — DawnNewsTV/File
Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan. — DawnNewsTV/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The third International Punjabi Conference concluded in the provincial metropolis with a candid political dialogue focused on Punjab’s evolving narrative, resource distribution, and the province’s environmental challenges.

Speaking at the final-day session, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said Punjab today faces a “difficult political narrative,” adding that the province must play a constructive role in strengthening the federation. He remarked that while other provinces received developmental benefits, “Punjab has only received smog,” stressing that clean air is now a basic demand for the province’s survival.

Khan recalled that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during his tenure as chief minister, voluntarily shifted part of Punjab’s NFC (National Finance Commission) share to Balochistan. He noted that political parties are now confined to provincial boundaries, which has contributed to misunderstandings. “Punjabis are visible everywhere because they are larger in number, and this is why they are often accused of encroaching on others’ rights,” he said.

Senior Pakistan Peoples Party leader Nadeem Afzal Chan emphasised the need for equitable distribution of resources to address longstanding deprivations. He said if all development funds continue to be directed toward Lahore, it is natural that voices of dissent will rise from elsewhere.

“Rulers must decide whether the people need institutions like the CBD (central business district) and more roads, or they need education and healthcare facilities,” he said. “If those in power act with justice, their narrative will be heard.”

Other speakers highlighted Punjab’s heritage as the land of Sufi saints who spread love and harmony. They urged that the province’s current issues can only be resolved by promoting greater unity, compassion, and inclusivity. The conference concluded with a call for a balanced development approach that reflects the needs of all regions of Punjab.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Student barriers
08 Dec, 2025

Student barriers

THE decision by at least nine UK universities to suspend or restrict admissions from Pakistan and Bangladesh is a...
Civil discourse
Updated 08 Dec, 2025

Civil discourse

IN politics, the importance of temperate language, even in criticism, cannot be overstated. Unfortunately, we have...
Stretched thin
08 Dec, 2025

Stretched thin

THE recent Pakistan Population Summit organised by DawnMedia laid it out plainly: the country cannot keep growing at...
Afghan flare-up
Updated 07 Dec, 2025

Afghan flare-up

THE fragile ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been tested yet again, this time with an exchange of fire...
Neglecting food safety
07 Dec, 2025

Neglecting food safety

FOOD adulteration is a major public health concern in Pakistan — in both remote and major urban centres. A report...
Con jobs
07 Dec, 2025

Con jobs

PAKISTAN’s perfect storm of issues — unemployment, few opportunities and a failing economy — offer a field day...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe